Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA) Short Interest Down 20.1% in November

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,270,000 shares, a decline of 20.1% from the November 15th total of 2,840,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 559,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

In related news, Director John Eber sold 15,000 shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.65, for a total value of $144,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ares Management LLC acquired a new stake in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives during the third quarter valued at $135,114,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 4.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,703,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,761,000 after purchasing an additional 118,694 shares during the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 45.3% in the third quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 2,326,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,587,000 after buying an additional 725,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 32.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,583,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,105,000 after buying an additional 388,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 61.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,284,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,677,000 after buying an additional 490,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IEA stock traded down $0.40 on Monday, reaching $8.60. 6,141 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 541,210. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives has a 12-month low of $8.57 and a 12-month high of $24.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.42, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.68.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $697.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $608.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Company Profile

Infrastructure & Energy Alternatives, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries. It operates through Renewables and Specialty Civil segments. The Renewables segment focuses in a range of services that include full EPC project delivery, design, site development, construction, installation and restoration of infrastructure services for the wind and solar industries.

