Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $25.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential upside of 161.51% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on IMUX. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Immunic in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Immunic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.40.

Get Immunic alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ IMUX remained flat at $$9.56 during trading hours on Monday. 860 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 182,004. Immunic has a fifty-two week low of $6.96 and a fifty-two week high of $28.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.05 and its 200 day moving average is $10.00. The stock has a market cap of $250.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 2.01.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.05. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.70) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Immunic will post -3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IMUX. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Immunic by 154.5% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 13,017 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Immunic by 53.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 21,995 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Immunic in the second quarter worth $131,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Immunic by 0.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,192,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,623,000 after acquiring an additional 7,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Immunic by 305.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 6,409 shares in the last quarter. 35.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Immunic Company Profile

Immunic, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies aimed at treating chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. It focuses on ulcerative colitis, Crohn’s disease, relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, and psoriasis. The firm’s products include IMU-838, IMU-935, and IMU-856.

See Also: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Immunic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.