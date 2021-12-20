Brokerages Expect Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) Will Post Earnings of $0.70 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) will announce $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Blackbaud’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.62 and the highest is $0.78. Blackbaud posted earnings of $0.85 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Blackbaud will report full-year earnings of $2.99 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.06. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.98 to $3.38. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Blackbaud.

Get Blackbaud alerts:

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.65. Blackbaud had a positive return on equity of 13.34% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share.

NASDAQ:BLKB traded down $2.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $76.60. 3,479 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 264,668. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7,674.33 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Blackbaud has a one year low of $54.09 and a one year high of $86.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.77.

In other Blackbaud news, insider Kevin P. Gregoire sold 3,268 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $238,564.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael P. Gianoni sold 4,980 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $408,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,099 shares of company stock valued at $2,007,004. 1.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLKB. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in Blackbaud by 66.8% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 347 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackbaud in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackbaud in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Blackbaud in the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 90.0% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

Blackbaud Company Profile

Blackbaud, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based and on-premises software solutions and related services for the global philanthropic community. It offers solutions for fundraising and constituent relationship management (CRM), marketing, advocacy, accounting, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR), school management, ticketing, financial management, payment processing, and analytics.

Featured Article: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Blackbaud (BLKB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Blackbaud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackbaud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.