ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by Yacktman Asset Management LP

Yacktman Asset Management LP lowered its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 80.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 264,950 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 1,064,934 shares during the quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $17,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $66.40 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.18 and a 200-day moving average of $64.12. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $38.77 and a 1 year high of $77.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $87.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.61.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.24. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 12.18%. The business had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.76%.

In other ConocoPhillips news, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 28,171 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total value of $2,063,807.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 9,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total value of $686,688.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on COP. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.13.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

