Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Lowers Stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 337 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $4,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chicago Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $42,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $84,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $141,000.

Shares of VV stock traded down $3.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $211.43. 8,370 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 251,326. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $213.43. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $171.48 and a 52-week high of $221.27.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

