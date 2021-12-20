Black Swift Group LLC Purchases 198 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Black Swift Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,937 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Black Swift Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Black Swift Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lee Financial Co increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 108.3% in the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

VOO opened at $419.36 on Monday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $334.11 and a fifty-two week high of $435.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $422.80 and a 200 day moving average of $409.11.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Further Reading: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.