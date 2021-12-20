Stack Financial Management Inc Sells 5,332 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Stack Financial Management Inc trimmed its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 345,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,332 shares during the quarter. Mondelez International accounts for about 1.9% of Stack Financial Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Stack Financial Management Inc’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $20,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Advisors Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $253,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 4,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. WoodTrust Financial Corp bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 17,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.86.

Mondelez International stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $64.67. 59,207 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,984,483. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.71. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.91 and a 52-week high of $66.06.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.04 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 14.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 44.73%.

In other news, Director Peter W. May sold 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total value of $78,325,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total transaction of $949,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,237,062 shares of company stock worth $200,726,648. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

