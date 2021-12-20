IQ.cash Price Down 14.5% Over Last 7 Days (IQ)

IQ.cash (CURRENCY:IQ) traded down 7.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. IQ.cash has a total market capitalization of $87,871.48 and approximately $9,732.00 worth of IQ.cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IQ.cash coin can now be purchased for $0.0073 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, IQ.cash has traded 14.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get IQ.cash alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002155 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001826 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.86 or 0.00051409 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,822.21 or 0.08236176 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,528.63 or 1.00260882 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.66 or 0.00074684 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.67 or 0.00046691 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002627 BTC.

IQ.cash Coin Profile

IQ.cash’s launch date was July 14th, 2018. IQ.cash’s total supply is 19,821,219 coins and its circulating supply is 11,962,738 coins. IQ.cash’s official Twitter account is @Everipedia . The official website for IQ.cash is iq.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “The Everipedia IQ blockchain provides a new paradigm change and knowledge economy to disrupt the old centralized internet knowledge encyclopedia model similar to Wikipedia. By creating a new incentive structure and a distributed backend hosted within a blockchain, the new Everipedia knowledge base will be able to improve upon all fundamental features of Wikipedia. “

IQ.cash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IQ.cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IQ.cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IQ.cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “IQUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for IQ.cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IQ.cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.