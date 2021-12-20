Brokerages Anticipate UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.92 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) will post $1.92 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for UFP Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.82 billion to $2.03 billion. UFP Industries reported sales of $1.39 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 38.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UFP Industries will report full year sales of $8.54 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.44 billion to $8.65 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $8.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.80 billion to $8.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for UFP Industries.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The construction company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. UFP Industries had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 26.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of UFP Industries from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

Shares of UFP Industries stock traded down $1.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $81.12. 7,761 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 301,020. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $85.00 and its 200 day moving average is $77.05. The stock has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.89. UFP Industries has a 12 month low of $52.58 and a 12 month high of $93.08.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is 6.76%.

In other UFP Industries news, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 1,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.22, for a total transaction of $94,640.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in UFP Industries during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of UFP Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of UFP Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of UFP Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 125.8% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 815 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. 80.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UFP Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and wood alternative products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Construction. The Retail segment comprises national home center retailers, retail-oriented regional lumberyards and contractor-oriented lumberyards. The Industrial segment manufacturers pallets, specialty crates, wooden boxes, and other containers used for packaging, shipping and material handling purposes.

