DigitalBits (XDB) Achieves Market Cap of $279.70 Million

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded down 5.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 20th. In the last week, DigitalBits has traded 3.7% higher against the dollar. DigitalBits has a market cap of $279.70 million and $1.39 million worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DigitalBits coin can currently be purchased for $0.32 or 0.00000689 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.66 or 0.00270775 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00008705 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00008541 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00017002 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002841 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000015 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000039 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded down 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000151 BTC.

About DigitalBits

XDB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 874,608,082 coins. DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @DigitalBitsOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DigitalBits is medium.com/digitalbitsorg . The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DigitalBits is www.digitalbits.io

DigitalBits Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalBits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DigitalBits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

