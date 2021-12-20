Ballast Advisors LLC Buys 14 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Ballast Advisors LLC raised its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 599 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Lee Financial Co increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 53.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 49 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 5,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 51 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,005 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $773.42, for a total value of $777,287.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 295,214 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $969.83, for a total transaction of $286,307,393.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,693,510 shares of company stock worth $3,955,273,899 in the last 90 days. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on TSLA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $910.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $660.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $764.00 to $888.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $801.97.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $932.57 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $936.55 billion, a PE ratio of 301.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,030.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $812.44. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $539.49 and a 52 week high of $1,243.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. Tesla had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $13.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

Read More: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.