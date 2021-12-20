Twin Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,240 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Twin Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,240 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of USB. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 491.6% during the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $42,000. 73.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

USB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stephens lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.90.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $55.73 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.14. The company has a market cap of $82.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $42.47 and a 52-week high of $63.01.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 32.30% and a return on equity of 16.20%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

