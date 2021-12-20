$1.05 EPS Expected for Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) to report $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Nordstrom’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.94 and the highest is $1.17. Nordstrom posted earnings of $0.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 400%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nordstrom will report full-year earnings of $1.28 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.39. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $2.59. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Nordstrom.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 27.68% and a net margin of 0.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JWN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Nordstrom in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $39.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nordstrom has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.20.

In other news, Director Bradley D. Tilden bought 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.27 per share, for a total transaction of $467,940.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 5.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,269,362 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $448,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684,530 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 2.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,085,474 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $368,826,000 after purchasing an additional 258,873 shares during the last quarter. Tremblant Capital Group raised its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 14.9% in the third quarter. Tremblant Capital Group now owns 4,449,517 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $117,690,000 after purchasing an additional 577,248 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Nordstrom by 9.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,756,666 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $137,381,000 after buying an additional 338,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Nordstrom by 22.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,421,994 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $125,142,000 after purchasing an additional 630,116 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JWN traded down $0.81 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.40. The company had a trading volume of 98,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,794,866. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.20 and its 200 day moving average is $30.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.94, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.92. Nordstrom has a 52 week low of $18.94 and a 52 week high of $46.45. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 486.75, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 2.41.

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through Retail; and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment comprises selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

