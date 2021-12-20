JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Shares Acquired by Asio Capital LLC

Asio Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 802.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 258,890 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 230,215 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up approximately 4.5% of Asio Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Asio Capital LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $13,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $200,000. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $209,000.

Shares of JPST traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $50.52. 4,497,212 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.67.

