LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Raises Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC boosted its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,667 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,762 shares during the quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $5,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in 3M in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in 3M in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Avion Wealth raised its position in 3M by 77.7% in the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in 3M in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in 3M in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.73% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MMM. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of 3M from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $185.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Langenberg & Company raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $183.00 to $172.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $201.00 to $199.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.93.

Shares of NYSE:MMM traded down $3.07 on Monday, reaching $171.68. 15,563 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,440,215. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. 3M has a 1-year low of $163.38 and a 1-year high of $208.95. The firm has a market cap of $99.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $178.72 and a 200-day moving average of $188.51.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $8.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.67 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 42.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.43 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that 3M will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. 3M’s payout ratio is 58.10%.

3M Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

