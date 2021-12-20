Israel Discount Bank of New York Buys New Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Israel Discount Bank of New York bought a new stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 17,885 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,000. Comcast comprises 0.7% of Israel Discount Bank of New York’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 85,171 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,856,000 after buying an additional 16,215 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 126,531 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $7,215,000 after buying an additional 9,482 shares during the last quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. grew its stake in Comcast by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 47,168 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,690,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Comcast by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 327,616 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $18,681,000 after buying an additional 38,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in Comcast by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 42,275 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after buying an additional 3,969 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CMCSA shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Macquarie downgraded shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $65.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.48 on Monday, hitting $48.27. The company had a trading volume of 196,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,333,284. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $46.29 and a 1-year high of $61.80. The stock has a market cap of $220.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $30.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.87 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 14.88%. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 32.26%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

