Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC Makes New $507,000 Investment in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 6,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,924,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,540,734,000 after acquiring an additional 2,656,826 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 470.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,078,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,848,000 after purchasing an additional 12,434,002 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,345,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,196,000 after purchasing an additional 261,101 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 44.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,284,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 15.8% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,945,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,179,000 after purchasing an additional 537,671 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $81.27. 11,734 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,747,712. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.88. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $80.93 and a 12 month high of $82.93.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

