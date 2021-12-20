524 Shares in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Purchased by Israel Discount Bank of New York

Israel Discount Bank of New York bought a new position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 524 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock during the 3rd quarter worth about $248,000. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 4,978 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,175,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 2,631 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Bank OZK increased its holdings in BlackRock by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank OZK now owns 2,841 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. 77.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BLK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $956.00 price target on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on BlackRock from $1,001.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Citigroup raised their price target on BlackRock from $1,030.00 to $1,035.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on BlackRock from $1,021.00 to $1,026.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $961.40.

Shares of NYSE:BLK traded down $22.55 during trading on Monday, hitting $891.02. 2,597 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 554,959. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $921.72 and its 200-day moving average is $899.66. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $670.28 and a one year high of $973.16. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.81 by $1.14. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 30.97%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $9.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be issued a $4.13 dividend. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.94%.

In related news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 405 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $964.45, for a total value of $390,602.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 22,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $925.68, for a total value of $20,593,602.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,017 shares of company stock valued at $36,055,061 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

