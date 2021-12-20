Brokerages Anticipate National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) to Post $1.38 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) will post $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for National Fuel Gas’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.24 and the highest is $1.57. National Fuel Gas reported earnings of $1.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 30.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will report full-year earnings of $5.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.11 to $5.61. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.26 to $5.85. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow National Fuel Gas.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $355.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.49 million. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 19.80% and a net margin of 20.87%. National Fuel Gas’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS.

NFG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James upped their price target on National Fuel Gas from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

NFG stock traded down $0.98 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.10. 4,080 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 398,263. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 0.69. National Fuel Gas has a 1 year low of $39.80 and a 1 year high of $63.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.59 and a 200-day moving average of $54.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.84%.

In other National Fuel Gas news, CEO David P. Bauer bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $51.36 per share, for a total transaction of $154,080.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Donna L. Decarolis sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total transaction of $616,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NFG. State Street Corp boosted its stake in National Fuel Gas by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,111,890 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $374,802,000 after purchasing an additional 677,426 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in National Fuel Gas by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,623,159 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $189,310,000 after purchasing an additional 322,870 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in National Fuel Gas in the 2nd quarter worth about $13,134,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in National Fuel Gas by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,931,046 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $466,647,000 after purchasing an additional 154,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in National Fuel Gas by 681.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 175,900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,191,000 after purchasing an additional 153,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.60% of the company’s stock.

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, distribution, and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment handles the exploration for and the development of natural gas and oil reserves in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

