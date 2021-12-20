B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Sells 818 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG reduced its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,330 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 818 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $14,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ISRG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 8.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 37,893 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,819 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 8.1% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,417 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,062,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 2.6% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,746 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $23,676,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 4.9% during the second quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 66,368 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $61,035,000 after purchasing an additional 3,105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Jamie Samath sold 1,503 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.66, for a total transaction of $510,508.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 6,000 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.64, for a total transaction of $2,037,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,978 shares of company stock worth $14,543,744 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ISRG stock traded down $8.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $329.05. The stock had a trading volume of 8,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,626,218. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $342.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $336.52. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $227.47 and a 52-week high of $369.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.55 billion, a PE ratio of 72.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.09.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.02. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 30.78% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $383.33 price target for the company. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Erste Group downgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $346.67 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $335.06.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

