Israel Discount Bank of New York Acquires Shares of 1,151 Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Israel Discount Bank of New York bought a new stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,151 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Adobe during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 220.6% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 109 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Shares of ADBE traded down $9.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $547.44. 37,666 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,854,214. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $420.78 and a 52 week high of $699.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $642.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $620.66. The company has a market capitalization of $260.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.52, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.06.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 30.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 11.85 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ADBE. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $678.00 to $611.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $670.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $700.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $764.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $670.16.

In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.26, for a total value of $24,810,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.73, for a total value of $27,498.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 44,155 shares of company stock valued at $27,445,489. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

See Also: Total Return

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.