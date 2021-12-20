Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,355 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $2,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,357,315 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,419,116,000 after acquiring an additional 186,344 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 5.9% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,002,880 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,071,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,719 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,224,561 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,055,830,000 after acquiring an additional 312,507 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,536,198 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $780,524,000 after buying an additional 2,358,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,522,965 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $675,583,000 after buying an additional 445,786 shares during the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $123.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $127.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $114.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.40.

Shares of NYSE EW traded down $3.98 during trading on Monday, hitting $118.14. 23,328 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,880,890. The company has a market cap of $73.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.34, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.06. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $78.44 and a 1 year high of $123.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $115.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 2.87.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 28.13%. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.72, for a total value of $3,636,486.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.49, for a total transaction of $1,220,914.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 146,881 shares of company stock worth $17,024,788 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

