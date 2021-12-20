B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Reduces Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lessened its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 240,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,332 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Newmont were worth $13,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NEM. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 129.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 14,931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 8,421 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,523,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $96,541,000 after buying an additional 6,344 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Newmont during the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 108,953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,905,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEM stock traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $58.55. 131,211 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,536,445. Newmont Co. has a 12-month low of $52.60 and a 12-month high of $75.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06 and a beta of 0.25.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 16.67%. Newmont’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.96%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Newmont in a research note on Monday, November 29th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Newmont from $95.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Newmont from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Newmont to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Newmont from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Newmont has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.20.

In other news, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.29, for a total value of $522,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total transaction of $382,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 44,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,426,695. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

