Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 17,728 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,103,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,220,167,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,044,964,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter valued at $341,420,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter valued at $340,588,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter valued at $326,722,000. 75.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 329,952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.25, for a total value of $61,453,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Adriane M. Brown purchased 500 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $142.11 per share, with a total value of $71,055.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 72,775 shares of company stock valued at $10,362,476 and sold 664,105 shares valued at $121,990,361. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXON opened at $144.93 on Monday. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.57 and a fifty-two week high of $212.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.66. The company has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a PE ratio of -362.32 and a beta of 0.39.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.91. Axon Enterprise had a negative net margin of 2.37% and a negative return on equity of 2.26%. The business had revenue of $231.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER Weapons and Software and Sensors segments. The TASER Weapons segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

