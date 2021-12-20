Nordea Investment Management AB Purchases 1,357,770 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 93.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,812,878 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,357,770 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.44% of Accenture worth $911,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO grew its holdings in Accenture by 11.4% during the third quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 6,948 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Parkwood LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the second quarter worth $4,446,000. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the second quarter worth $2,306,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.8% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 44,504 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $14,247,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 9.8% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 40,182 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,855,000 after acquiring an additional 3,589 shares during the period. 73.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACN opened at $396.24 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $250.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $361.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $332.56. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $241.73 and a 12 month high of $413.65.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.22 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 11.54%. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.17 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to purchase up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 40.37%.

In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 5,602 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.33, for a total transaction of $1,984,956.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James O. Etheredge sold 1,966 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.11, for a total value of $700,112.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,219 shares of company stock worth $9,512,564 over the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Moffett Nathanson raised Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $338.06 to $405.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen raised their price target on Accenture from $316.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a research note on Sunday, September 19th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Accenture from $390.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Accenture from $384.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.11.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

