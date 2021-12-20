Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Position Trimmed by Howard Financial Services LTD.

Howard Financial Services LTD. decreased its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,347 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 604 shares during the quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sofos Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 10,500.0% during the second quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 196.0% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 66.7% during the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. 65.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CVX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Chevron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $128.00 to $111.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.24.

In related news, EVP James William Johnson sold 78,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total value of $8,824,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total value of $627,256.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 388,301 shares of company stock worth $44,547,412 in the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CVX opened at $113.60 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $218.99 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.28. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $83.53 and a 1 year high of $119.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $114.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.08.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $44.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.89 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 8.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were issued a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 103.47%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

