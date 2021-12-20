Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Bought by B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management raised its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,409 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 74 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International comprises about 1.5% of B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $6,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Highland Private Wealth Management grew its position in Honeywell International by 4.1% in the second quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,110 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.9% during the second quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 4,951 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,086,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.8% during the second quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,313 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,165,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 8.3% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 585 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 11.8% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 436 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 75.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HON. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $229.00 price target for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $246.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.00.

HON stock opened at $205.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.15. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $194.55 and a 1 year high of $236.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $215.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.30.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.68 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 15.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.39%.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

