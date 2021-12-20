Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) Trading Up 3.2%

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB)’s stock price was up 3.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $16.00 and last traded at $16.00. Approximately 59 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 254,803 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.51.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on YMAB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.33.

The stock has a market cap of $699.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.37 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.66.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $8.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.87 million. Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 83.21% and a negative return on equity of 19.08%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.82) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.26, for a total transaction of $113,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 152,437 shares of company stock worth $2,841,499. Company insiders own 27.28% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 241,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,172,000 after buying an additional 3,243 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 63.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 5,363 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 181.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 47,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 30,604 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.92% of the company’s stock.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. Its services include discovery, protein engineering, clinical and regulatory. Y-mAbs Therapeutics was founded by Thomas Gad in April 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

