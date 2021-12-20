B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Has $25.42 Million Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG cut its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 132,247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,858 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $25,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 104.4% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 82.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total transaction of $805,332.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Haviv Ilan sold 48,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.89, for a total value of $9,018,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,241 shares of company stock valued at $10,772,343 in the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TXN has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Longbow Research downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.74.

Shares of TXN traded down $2.42 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $183.88. The stock had a trading volume of 35,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,255,761. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 5.63 and a quick ratio of 4.86. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $159.56 and a 12 month high of $202.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.82 billion, a PE ratio of 23.92, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $192.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $191.03.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.01. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 68.63% and a net margin of 41.61%. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. Texas Instruments’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

