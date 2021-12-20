OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) Shares Down 9.2%

OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT) shares were down 9.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.25 and last traded at $2.27. Approximately 15,942 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,337,486 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.63.

Get OneConnect Financial Technology alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.05. The company has a market capitalization of $885.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 0.31.

OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. OneConnect Financial Technology had a negative net margin of 32.79% and a negative return on equity of 27.22%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tobam bought a new position in OneConnect Financial Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in OneConnect Financial Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in OneConnect Financial Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in OneConnect Financial Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in OneConnect Financial Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

About OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT)

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, small and medium enterprises (SME) financing and services, retail and SME banking risk-management, auto insurance operations and services, asset management, asset-liability management, artificial intelligence customer service, core systems, and insurance sales management solutions.

Read More: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for OneConnect Financial Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneConnect Financial Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.