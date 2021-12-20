Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCAT) Short Interest Down 27.8% in November

Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCAT) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,270,000 shares, a decline of 27.8% from the November 15th total of 1,760,000 shares. Currently, 4.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 5,100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Red Cat during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Red Cat during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Red Cat during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Red Cat during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Red Cat during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Institutional investors own 16.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RCAT traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.92. 15,628 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,322,153. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.85. Red Cat has a 12-month low of $0.81 and a 12-month high of $7.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.55.

Red Cat (NASDAQ:RCAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.40 million during the quarter. Red Cat had a negative return on equity of 52.66% and a negative net margin of 246.41%.

About Red Cat

Red Cat Holdings, Inc provides products, services and solutions to the drone industry. It also engages in the provision of distributed data storage, analytics and services for the drone industry. The firm’s product include Dronebox, which is a blockchain technology that records, stores and analyzes flight data and information from a drone.

