Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) Short Interest Update

Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,380,000 shares, a drop of 20.4% from the November 15th total of 6,760,000 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,670,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PSEC. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Prospect Capital by 3,874.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,975,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925,400 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prospect Capital by 31.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,370,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,251,000 after acquiring an additional 565,410 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Prospect Capital by 21.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,151,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,266,000 after purchasing an additional 557,671 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in Prospect Capital by 2,862.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 432,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,327,000 after purchasing an additional 417,441 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Prospect Capital by 148.1% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 607,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,677,000 after purchasing an additional 362,512 shares during the period. 9.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PSEC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prospect Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Raymond James raised shares of Prospect Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Prospect Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Prospect Capital from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PSEC traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $8.02. The company had a trading volume of 48,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,245,062. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.93. Prospect Capital has a one year low of $5.37 and a one year high of $9.25.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. Prospect Capital had a net margin of 153.09% and a return on equity of 8.58%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Prospect Capital will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 26th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.98%. Prospect Capital’s payout ratio is 27.80%.

Prospect Capital Company Profile

Prospect Capital Corp. is a business development company. The firm engages in lending to and investing in private businesses. It also involves in generating current income and long-term capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. The company was founded by Michael Grier Eliasek on April 13, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

