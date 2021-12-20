Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) Sees Large Volume Increase

Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 64,987 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 905,537 shares.The stock last traded at $78.93 and had previously closed at $78.96.

MIME has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Northland Securities downgraded Mimecast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Mimecast from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird downgraded Mimecast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Colliers Securities cut Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on Mimecast from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mimecast currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.76.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.11 and a 200-day moving average of $65.37. The stock has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 119.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.22. Mimecast had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 7.99%. The company had revenue of $147.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.47 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. Research analysts expect that Mimecast Limited will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Karen M. Anderson sold 1,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.71, for a total value of $120,295.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Peter Bauer sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.97, for a total transaction of $487,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 144,671 shares of company stock worth $10,373,227 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Mimecast by 86.7% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Mimecast by 110.7% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Mimecast in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Mimecast in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new stake in Mimecast during the third quarter worth approximately $78,000. Institutional investors own 85.59% of the company’s stock.

Mimecast Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. It develops in suite of cloud services designed to offer cyber resilience for email and deliver comprehensive email risk management beyond the primary mail server. The firm’s products allow to secure and stores corporate communications and information to address compliance and e-discovery requirements.

