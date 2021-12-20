iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) Trading 7.2% Higher

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) shares traded up 7.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $42.38 and last traded at $42.38. 269 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 307,023 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.55.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ITOS shares. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $37.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of iTeos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.60.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 146.59 and a beta of 1.55.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.95 by ($3.09). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.48) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

In other iTeos Therapeutics news, insider Joanne Jenkins Lager sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $287,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michel Detheux sold 5,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.16, for a total transaction of $149,867.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 370,300 shares of company stock valued at $11,949,463. 3.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EcoR1 Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 25.8% during the third quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 1,303,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,185,000 after acquiring an additional 267,293 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 22.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,929,000 after acquiring an additional 13,330 shares during the last quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 310.2% during the third quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 900,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,300,000 after acquiring an additional 680,604 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in iTeos Therapeutics by 203.9% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 117,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,175,000 after buying an additional 78,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in iTeos Therapeutics by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 167,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,530,000 after buying an additional 66,646 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

iTeos Therapeutics

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

