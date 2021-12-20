First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNDV) Short Interest Update

First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNDV) saw a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, a decline of 20.7% from the November 15th total of 13,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF by 61.9% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 6,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF by 9.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ RNDV traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $30.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,729. First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.30 and a fifty-two week high of $33.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.73.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were given a $0.112 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%.

