Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Shares Purchased by C WorldWide Group Holding A S

C WorldWide Group Holding A S raised its position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S’s holdings in Xylem were worth $6,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clarius Group LLC grew its position in Xylem by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in Xylem by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Xylem by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 23,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Xylem by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. grew its position in Xylem by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 2,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 84.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.42, for a total transaction of $242,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 5,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.84, for a total value of $704,074.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 66,238 shares of company stock valued at $8,713,136. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on XYL. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Xylem from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Mizuho began coverage on Xylem in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Xylem from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Xylem in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xylem has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.09.

Shares of NYSE XYL opened at $115.81 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Xylem Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.63 and a twelve month high of $138.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $125.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.73. The stock has a market cap of $20.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.04.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. Xylem had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 8.81%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.92%.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

