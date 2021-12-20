Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Buys 4,072 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 4.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 106,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,072 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $13,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 66.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 916.7% during the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 948.1% during the 3rd quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF stock opened at $115.61 on Monday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a one year low of $106.88 and a one year high of $174.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $121.26 and its 200 day moving average is $126.81.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

