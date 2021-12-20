Sonar One Day Trading Volume Tops $142,463.00 (PING)

Sonar (CURRENCY:PING) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 20th. Sonar has a total market capitalization of $14.83 million and $142,463.00 worth of Sonar was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Sonar has traded down 5.3% against the dollar. One Sonar coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0055 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002167 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001819 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.66 or 0.00051256 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,795.03 or 0.08219683 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46,110.97 or 0.99872206 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.46 or 0.00074645 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.39 or 0.00046332 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002622 BTC.

Sonar was first traded on June 8th, 2017. Sonar’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,703,464,935 coins. The Reddit community for Sonar is https://reddit.com/r/sonarplatform . Sonar’s official Twitter account is @SonarToken

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoPing is an IM assistant bot that provides users with useful info and buy signals. The information provided by the bot is based on volume, change to coin rate to BTC, a number of signals on the coin and coin market capitalization. The CryptoPing bot does not tell users what they should buy, but rather compiles information in a descriptive and meaningful way, facilitating your decision making process. The PING token is used as payment for subscriptions to the CryptoPing product. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sonar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sonar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sonar using one of the exchanges listed above.

