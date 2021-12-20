Analysts Anticipate American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $11.37 Billion

Analysts expect American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) to announce sales of $11.37 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for American International Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $11.24 billion and the highest is $11.50 billion. American International Group reported sales of $11.98 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American International Group will report full year sales of $46.42 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $45.76 billion to $47.07 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $46.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $45.25 billion to $47.31 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover American International Group.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. American International Group had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 6.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of American International Group from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet raised shares of American International Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of American International Group from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.07.

American International Group stock traded down $2.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.99. 77,357 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,466,280. The stock has a market cap of $43.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. American International Group has a 52-week low of $36.77 and a 52-week high of $62.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.15 and its 200 day moving average is $53.53.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. American International Group’s payout ratio is 20.09%.

In other news, EVP Luciana Fato sold 7,000 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.17, for a total transaction of $407,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of American International Group by 1.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,381,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $185,637,000 after buying an additional 43,054 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in American International Group by 3.4% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,435 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management acquired a new position in American International Group in the third quarter worth $214,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in American International Group by 35.1% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in American International Group in the third quarter worth $665,000. 89.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

