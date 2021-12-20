Gulf Resources (GURE) & Its Peers Head to Head Comparison

Gulf Resources (NASDAQ: GURE) is one of 32 public companies in the “Chemicals & allied products” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Gulf Resources to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Gulf Resources has a beta of 0.53, indicating that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gulf Resources’ rivals have a beta of -0.33, indicating that their average share price is 133% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Gulf Resources and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gulf Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A Gulf Resources Competitors 256 1090 1409 46 2.44

As a group, “Chemicals & allied products” companies have a potential upside of 38.94%. Given Gulf Resources’ rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Gulf Resources has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Gulf Resources and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gulf Resources 1.01% 0.17% 0.16% Gulf Resources Competitors -7.75% 18.29% 5.24%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

6.0% of Gulf Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.8% of shares of all “Chemicals & allied products” companies are owned by institutional investors. 33.2% of Gulf Resources shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.2% of shares of all “Chemicals & allied products” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Gulf Resources and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Gulf Resources $28.21 million -$8.42 million 91.62 Gulf Resources Competitors $6.83 billion $29.10 million 13.83

Gulf Resources’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Gulf Resources. Gulf Resources is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Gulf Resources rivals beat Gulf Resources on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

Gulf Resources Company Profile

Gulf Resources, Inc. is a holding company that engages in the manufacture of chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Bromine, Crude Salt, Chemical Products, and Natural Gas. It produces and trades bromine, crude salt and natural gas, and manufacture and sell chemical products used in oil and gas field exploration, oil and gas distribution, oil field drilling, papermaking chemical agents, inorganic chemicals, and manufacturer of materials for human and animal antibiotics. The company was founded by Ming Yang on February 28, 1989 and is headquartered in Shouguang, China.

