Meyer Handelman Co. Trims Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Meyer Handelman Co. trimmed its stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $1,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 737,565 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $124,251,000 after acquiring an additional 31,940 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Albemarle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,727,000. Oak Grove Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Albemarle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,040,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Albemarle by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 15,825 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,465,000 after buying an additional 2,238 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Albemarle by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,634 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALB stock opened at $222.12 on Monday. Albemarle Co. has a one year low of $133.82 and a one year high of $291.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.98 billion, a PE ratio of 121.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $254.65 and a 200-day moving average of $221.67.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.28. Albemarle had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 8.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.54%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 target price on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Friday, November 19th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $240.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Albemarle from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $246.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $296.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $239.38.

In other news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 36,330 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.47, for a total value of $10,044,155.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,337 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total transaction of $348,957.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,881 shares of company stock valued at $11,205,065 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

