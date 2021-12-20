Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,083 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IEI. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.7% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 43,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,643,000 after purchasing an additional 4,535 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 29.0% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $339,000. Center For Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 8,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goelzer Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 25.2% in the third quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter.

IEI opened at $129.22 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.28. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $128.05 and a 12-month high of $133.05.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.083 dividend. This is an increase from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

