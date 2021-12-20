Meyer Handelman Co. Has $15.34 Million Stock Position in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Meyer Handelman Co. cut its holdings in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 274,377 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $15,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IP. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of International Paper by 4.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 391,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,096,000 after acquiring an additional 16,114 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of International Paper by 38.4% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 8,732 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 2,423 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in International Paper in the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in International Paper by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 7,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in International Paper in the 2nd quarter worth about $265,000. 81.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:IP opened at $44.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.67. International Paper has a 1-year low of $44.88 and a 1-year high of $65.27. The company has a market capitalization of $17.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.73.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.11). International Paper had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The firm had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. International Paper’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Paper declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, October 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy up to 9.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.02%. This is an increase from International Paper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. International Paper’s payout ratio is currently 40.57%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of International Paper in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of International Paper in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of International Paper from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of International Paper from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of International Paper in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.40.

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

