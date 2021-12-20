BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. Has $1.57 Million Stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 12.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,362 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 141.9% during the 2nd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman in the third quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NOC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $424.00 to $416.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $478.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $394.15.

In related news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.54, for a total transaction of $155,231.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Karl J. Krapek sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.25, for a total transaction of $1,000,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOC stock opened at $377.46 on Monday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12-month low of $282.88 and a 12-month high of $408.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $370.34 and its 200 day moving average is $366.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.82.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.70. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 39.17%. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 25.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were given a dividend of $1.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 22.07%.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

Recommended Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.