Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Position Increased by Salomon & Ludwin LLC

Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 610.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 419,615 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 360,531 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 4.2% of Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Salomon & Ludwin LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $26,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Well Done LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.6% during the third quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 6,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,705,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 45,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,964,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Sfmg LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.9% during the third quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 3,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $377,000. Finally, Wall Capital Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Wall Capital Group Inc. now owns 372,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,868,000 after buying an additional 2,042 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $419.74 on Monday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $334.11 and a 52 week high of $435.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $422.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $409.11.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

