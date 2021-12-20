Yacktman Asset Management LP Sells 3,299 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Yacktman Asset Management LP reduced its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 0.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 437,931 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,299 shares during the quarter. Northrop Grumman accounts for 1.5% of Yacktman Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Yacktman Asset Management LP’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $157,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NOC. FMR LLC increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,798,182 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,743,803,000 after acquiring an additional 974,433 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 185.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 752,908 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $273,630,000 after acquiring an additional 489,192 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 226.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 584,872 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $212,560,000 after acquiring an additional 405,582 shares during the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 106.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 739,906 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $268,904,000 after acquiring an additional 382,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,517,111 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,912,139,000 after acquiring an additional 303,694 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NOC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $424.00 to $416.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $424.00 to $416.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $478.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $394.15.

Shares of NOC stock opened at $375.47 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.82. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1-year low of $282.88 and a 1-year high of $408.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $370.34 and a 200 day moving average of $366.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.70. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.17% and a net margin of 12.42%. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.89 EPS. Northrop Grumman’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 25.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.07%.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 427 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.54, for a total value of $155,231.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Karl J. Krapek sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.25, for a total value of $1,000,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

