iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Position Boosted by Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,943 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,019 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises about 1.4% of Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $9,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bbva USA purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Hillman Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 124.5% in the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $47,000. 79.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $114.60. 33,310 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,976,489. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $113.20 and a 1 year high of $118.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $114.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.19.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

