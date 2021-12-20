Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV) Shares Sold by Salomon & Ludwin LLC

Salomon & Ludwin LLC trimmed its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV) by 19.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,010 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $543,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $507,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 66,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,055,000 after purchasing an additional 2,986 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $11,413,000. Finally, Santori & Peters Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. now owns 10,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF stock opened at $78.64 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.78 and its 200-day moving average is $77.89. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 12 month low of $59.24 and a 12 month high of $82.27.

