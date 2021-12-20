Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) is Yacktman Asset Management LP’s 3rd Largest Position

Yacktman Asset Management LP grew its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 30.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,641,604 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,870,378 shares during the period. Canadian Natural Resources makes up approximately 5.8% of Yacktman Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Yacktman Asset Management LP’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $608,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 36,406.0% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 120,835 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 120,504 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Natural Resources in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 452.5% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,641 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new position in Canadian Natural Resources in the second quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 347.0% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,184 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,248 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Natural Resources stock opened at $37.54 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.16. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 1-year low of $22.40 and a 1-year high of $44.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $44.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.81.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.4731 dividend. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 46.70%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$61.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$52.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$58.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.66.

Canadian Natural Resources Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading; Midstream & Refining; and Exploration & Production.

