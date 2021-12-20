Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Has $5.20 Million Stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,970 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,611 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHA. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 232.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 177.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHA traded down $2.29 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $96.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,042. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $86.73 and a 1-year high of $110.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $103.65.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

